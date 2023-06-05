G.O.P.O.TA mini-game patch + DFN on the garbage cans + chickens :-)

Share · View all patches · Build 11394430 · Last edited 5 June 2023 – 13:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all players of our game G.O.P.O.T.A!

Releasing a small mini-patch, which fixes some minor points in the game.

And also added the ability to chase chickens - they run away from us when we approach them. As in real life!

Well, and added the blogger's logo DFN on the trash cans (he wanted it himself :-)) + his own logo in the graffiti.

Don't forget to add "Russian Village Simulator" game to your vishlists

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2455370.

It will be the main character of the current game and his friend Sergei! But already as secondary characters.