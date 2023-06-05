 Skip to content

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune update for 5 June 2023

0.6.3 Update Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11394396 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the issue of teleporting to unknown rooms.
  2. Fixed the issue of walls being repeatedly destroyed.
  3. Fixed the issue of the character being unable to move after entering/exiting the menu interface.
  4. Fixed the issue of Ciara's Gatling skill "Flame Bullet" not being able to shoot to the left.
  5. Adjusted the effects of Ciara's Gatling skill "Flame Bullet."
  6. Fixed the issue of Nia still displaying the sword and shield weapon model when using other weapons.
  7. Adjusted Nia's aerial attacks and all attack skills while using the main weapon, sword, and shield.
  8. Adjusted the compatible input for Erza's finesse sword skill "Starry Dance."
  9. Adjusted the maximum quantity of monster materials.
  10. Adjusted the attack move judgment for the executioner's attack moves.
  11. Adjusted the ground sound effects in certain areas of the Forgotten City.
  12. Adjusted the effect and duration of the dish "Black Truffle Supreme Chicken."
  13. Adjusted the crafting and upgrading recipes for the equipment "Black Rose," "Shadow Ninja," and "Soul Pendant."
  14. Added the interaction to call the elevator above the outer elevator.
  15. Optimized the display and duration of recipe dishes.
  16. Optimized the camera configuration in some areas.
  17. Optimized the attribute description of the Shadow Demon Sword.
  18. Optimized some text descriptions.
  19. Now, it is possible to sell items directly at the maximum quantity

Kind regards,
Icesitruuna

Changed files in this update

