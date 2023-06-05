0.6.3 Update Patch

- Fixed the issue of teleporting to unknown rooms.
- Fixed the issue of walls being repeatedly destroyed.
- Fixed the issue of the character being unable to move after entering/exiting the menu interface.
- Fixed the issue of Ciara's Gatling skill "Flame Bullet" not being able to shoot to the left.
- Adjusted the effects of Ciara's Gatling skill "Flame Bullet."
- Fixed the issue of Nia still displaying the sword and shield weapon model when using other weapons.
- Adjusted Nia's aerial attacks and all attack skills while using the main weapon, sword, and shield.
- Adjusted the compatible input for Erza's finesse sword skill "Starry Dance."
- Adjusted the maximum quantity of monster materials.
- Adjusted the attack move judgment for the executioner's attack moves.
- Adjusted the ground sound effects in certain areas of the Forgotten City.
- Adjusted the effect and duration of the dish "Black Truffle Supreme Chicken."
- Adjusted the crafting and upgrading recipes for the equipment "Black Rose," "Shadow Ninja," and "Soul Pendant."
- Added the interaction to call the elevator above the outer elevator.
- Optimized the display and duration of recipe dishes.
- Optimized the camera configuration in some areas.
- Optimized the attribute description of the Shadow Demon Sword.
- Optimized some text descriptions.
- Now, it is possible to sell items directly at the maximum quantity
Kind regards,
Icesitruuna
Changed files in this update