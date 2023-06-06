 Skip to content

My Garage update for 6 June 2023

UPDATE 06/06

Build 11394233 · Last edited by Wendy

Added a lot of new roads on big map - including mountain area
Reworked game map (the one in esc menu)
It now shows player position and is easier to navigate
map is openable with M even if driving
Added rally races on dirt roads
Race best times are saved now and visible on table (rewards coming soon)
added more buildings to town
disabled jobs, cars store and junkyard on MP - they tend to crash game

