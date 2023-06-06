Added a lot of new roads on big map - including mountain area
Reworked game map (the one in esc menu)
It now shows player position and is easier to navigate
map is openable with M even if driving
Added rally races on dirt roads
Race best times are saved now and visible on table (rewards coming soon)
added more buildings to town
disabled jobs, cars store and junkyard on MP - they tend to crash game
My Garage update for 6 June 2023
UPDATE 06/06
Added a lot of new roads on big map - including mountain area
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update