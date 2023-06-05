Tray Racers! Dev Blog #14: Toad Mode Update!

Did someone say Toad Racers!? As part of the Green Game Jam 2023 we have added a hopping new game mode: Toad and Seek 🔎🐸 We want to highlight the real life Harlequin Toad amphibians which are sadly endangered, that’s why the Green Game Jam is fundraising to support conservation efforts protecting Harlequin Toads and their habitat in the Amazon, which is amazing! 🌟

Find out more on the campaign page here: https://www.milkywire.com/greengamejam and if you love Toad Mode you can vote to make Tray Racers! the Player’s Choice for the jam here: https://greengamejam.playing4theplanet.org/participants/tray-racers

Gather your friends and say hello to the toad in the Camp to hop into a round of Toad and Seek. But wait! Instead of trying to set the fastest time you’ll need to put your tray skills to the test, finding and escorting as many little toads to the finish line before time runs out. The new mode takes place in the lush mangrove biome filled with ferns and rivers, this biome also pops up in regular races too so keep an eye out! 👀

That’s not all, check out the changing room for the toadally awesome new style options we’ve added to the base game! Including a very cute tshirt and tray design featuring the Harlequin Toad mascot! ✨🐸✨

Thank you so much for playing, it has been exciting to see people enjoy the surprise Volcano update we added last month! In case you missed it there are chaotic volcano biomes, hot new style options and the Supporter’s Pack now includes the animated Lava Tray skin! So if you would like to support the game, check it out here: [store.steampowered.com/app/2005110/Tray_Racers_Supporters_Pack/](store.steampowered.com/app/2005110/Tray_Racers_Supporters_Pack/) 😲🌋

For toads and more, stay up to date with Tray Racers! news by joining the Discord and checking out our socials below 👇

🐸 Toad fact corner:

Harlequin toads, also called Atelopus, are a vibrant group of amphibians. They come in orange, red, green, yellow, brown, black, and sometimes even purple, earning them the nickname “clown frogs”. The smallest species measure about an inch in length.

There are more than 100 Harlequin Toad species distributed throughout 11 countries in Central and South America, from Costa Rica to Bolivia, and eastward through the Amazon basin onto the Guiana Shield. They are on the brink of extinction!

In some places, harlequin toads have been imbued with tremendous cultural value. In Panama, the Panamanian Golden Toad (Atelopus Zeteki) is the national animal, found on lottery tickets and artwork in markets, and celebrated once a year on Panamanian Golden Toad Day - Aug. 14th.

Learn more about Harlequin Toads and the threats they face on the Green Game jam campaign page: https://www.milkywire.com/greengamejam 💖