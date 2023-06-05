Daily Update

Added a low difficulty "Time Quiet" backgroundwithout extraterrestrial crises.

An item statistics button has been added in the upper left corner for quick viewing of how many items there are.

During single person control, the "Details" button has been added to view the details of the current control character; "Release the control" button to release the control, corresponding to the shortcut key L; "Switch character" button Switch to other characters corresponding to the shortcut key P. To make the operation more intuitive.

Other simple interaction optimizations.

Translation progress: 95% -99.99%. We should have already translated all the content, but if there are any omissions, please contact us.