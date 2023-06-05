 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AFL 23 update for 5 June 2023

Update Notes:5th June

Share · View all patches · Build 11394141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Tactics to pre-Match and pause screens
Tuned Marking Contests
Tuned Spoiling
Tuned Player Acceleration/Top Speed
Improved Stability

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2337631 Depot 2337631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link