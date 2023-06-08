patch notes 2.01

Hello duelists!
In this update our main focus was to take a look at the overall balance of the game as well as the community suggestions that have been made on our Canny board. With this in mind, we’ve updated a lot of the weapons and their stats along with some smaller bug fixes as well. We hope you enjoy them!
Weapon Updates & Balancing:
Aegis Shield: Increased cooldown from 3 to 4.
Avalance Nade: Increased projectiles by 2.
Avalanche Nade Attachment 1: Increased projectiles by 1.
Avalanche Nade Attachment 2: Increased projectiles by 1.
Avalanche Nade Attachment 2: Increased projectiles by 1.
Cortex Shield: Slightly increased the width of the shield.
Hammer Attachment 2: Increased Collision Damage from 15 to 17.
Hurricane Attachment 1: Increased player damage from 10 to 12.
Luma: Decreased the max speed of projectiles.
Luma Attachment 1: Decreased the number of split projectiles by 2.
Luma Attachment 2: Decreased the max speed of projectiles.
Luma Attachment 3: Hurricane Attachment Decreased the max speed of projectiles.
Nova Attachment 2: Decreased player damage from 20 to 10.
Nova Helix: Decreased cooldown from 7 to 6.
Nova Nade Attachment 1: Slightly decreased max speed of projectile.
Quicksilver: Slightly increased speed boost power. Decreased cooldown from 5 to 4.
Tundra: Decreased projectile speed.
Tundra Attachment 1: Slightly decreased projectile speed.
Tundra Attachment 2: Decreased projectile speed.
Tundra Attachment 3: Decreased projectile speed.
Vandal: Increased the size of the projectile cloud after impact.
Vector: Increased projectile ammo from 2 to 3. Increased cooldown from 4 to 5.
Vector Attachment 1: Increased projectile ammo from 2 to 3.
Vector Attachment 2: Increased projectile ammo from 2 to 3.
Vector Attachment 3: Increased projectile ammo from 2 to 3.
Viper Attachment 1: Decreased player damage from 20 to 15.
Wildcat: Increased projectile ammo from 13 to 15.
Bug Fixes:
Hurricane Attachment 1: Updated attachment description.
Nova Helix Attachment 3: Hitbox now more accurately aligns with the projectiles.
Nova Hurricane Attachment 3: Hitbox now more accurately aligns with the projectiles.
Nova Nade Attachment 2: Hitbox now more accurately aligns with the projectiles.
Viper Ellipse Attachment 3: Updated attachment description.
Changed files in this update