patch notes 2.01

Hello duelists!

In this update our main focus was to take a look at the overall balance of the game as well as the community suggestions that have been made on our Canny board. With this in mind, we’ve updated a lot of the weapons and their stats along with some smaller bug fixes as well. We hope you enjoy them!

Weapon Updates & Balancing:

Aegis Shield: Increased cooldown from 3 to 4.

Avalance Nade: Increased projectiles by 2.

Avalanche Nade Attachment 1: Increased projectiles by 1.

Avalanche Nade Attachment 2: Increased projectiles by 1.

Cortex Shield: Slightly increased the width of the shield.

Hammer Attachment 2: Increased Collision Damage from 15 to 17.

Hurricane Attachment 1: Increased player damage from 10 to 12.

Luma: Decreased the max speed of projectiles.

Luma Attachment 1: Decreased the number of split projectiles by 2.

Luma Attachment 2: Decreased the max speed of projectiles.

Luma Attachment 3: Hurricane Attachment Decreased the max speed of projectiles.

Nova Attachment 2: Decreased player damage from 20 to 10.

Nova Helix: Decreased cooldown from 7 to 6.

Nova Nade Attachment 1: Slightly decreased max speed of projectile.

Quicksilver: Slightly increased speed boost power. Decreased cooldown from 5 to 4.

Tundra: Decreased projectile speed.

Tundra Attachment 1: Slightly decreased projectile speed.

Tundra Attachment 2: Decreased projectile speed.

Tundra Attachment 3: Decreased projectile speed.

Vandal: Increased the size of the projectile cloud after impact.

Vector: Increased projectile ammo from 2 to 3. Increased cooldown from 4 to 5.

Vector Attachment 1: Increased projectile ammo from 2 to 3.

Vector Attachment 2: Increased projectile ammo from 2 to 3.

Vector Attachment 3: Increased projectile ammo from 2 to 3.

Viper Attachment 1: Decreased player damage from 20 to 15.

Wildcat: Increased projectile ammo from 13 to 15.

Bug Fixes:

Hurricane Attachment 1: Updated attachment description.

Nova Helix Attachment 3: Hitbox now more accurately aligns with the projectiles.

Nova Hurricane Attachment 3: Hitbox now more accurately aligns with the projectiles.

Nova Nade Attachment 2: Hitbox now more accurately aligns with the projectiles.

Viper Ellipse Attachment 3: Updated attachment description.