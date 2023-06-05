Share · View all patches · Build 11393915 · Last edited 5 June 2023 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy

We are excited to present the new updates for Mythrel v0.3.9. In this version, we have made several improvements and updates to enhance the gaming experience. Let's have a look at what's new:

New Features

Fullscreen Mode: Enjoy your battles in a completely immersive way with the newly added fullscreen mode.

Mulligan Update: Now, you'll be notified when your opponent is mulliganing during realm matches. No more guessing!

FREE Vortex Realms: We've decided to make Vortex Realms entirely free. Our Dragon Scales are being gradually phased out, and any purchased scales will be refunded. This is part of our endeavor to create a better implementation. For supporting the game, we encourage buying packs, which can be transferred to others at no cost.

Improvements

Realm Match Making: We've fine-tuned our realm match making backend to enhance your gaming experience.

Networking Improvements: We've also made numerous networking improvements to ensure smoother gameplay.

Changes

Market Listing Limit: To maintain a balanced marketplace, we've capped the maximum number of live market listings per player to 5.

Bug Fixes

Gamefeed Flicker Fix: We've solved the gamefeed flicker issue some users were facing.

Miscellaneous Bug Fixes: Apart from these, we've also ironed out several other minor bugs to enhance your gameplay experience.

We hope you enjoy this update. As always, we're eager to hear your feedback and appreciate your support!

Happy gaming!