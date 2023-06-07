 Skip to content

Orangeblood update for 7 June 2023

Tier1 Bug Fix

Build 11393899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Orangeblood.
In this update, we have fixed the Loading Error that occurred in Tier1, which was blocking players from progressing further.
We hope you continue to enjoy Orangeblood!

