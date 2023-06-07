Thank you for playing Orangeblood.
In this update, we have fixed the Loading Error that occurred in Tier1, which was blocking players from progressing further.
We hope you continue to enjoy Orangeblood!
Orangeblood update for 7 June 2023
Tier1 Bug Fix
