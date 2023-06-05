 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VR EZ FBT update for 5 June 2023

23/6/5 update

Share · View all patches · Build 11393821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the failure of second login switching after users set the interface to switch languages after logging in
  2. Fix the issue of user redemption failure and second redemption flash back
  3. Optimize redemption box input type
  4. Resolve the language mismatch between the loading page and the main interface

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2302942 Depot 2302942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link