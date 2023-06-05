- Fixed the failure of second login switching after users set the interface to switch languages after logging in
- Fix the issue of user redemption failure and second redemption flash back
- Optimize redemption box input type
- Resolve the language mismatch between the loading page and the main interface
VR EZ FBT update for 5 June 2023
23/6/5 update
