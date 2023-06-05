 Skip to content

Core-Blast update for 5 June 2023

05062023 Update (Guide)

  • UI Update.
  • Software additions.
  • How the mechanics work can now be accessed from the main menu. (Seen mechanics.)
  • Added 1 new in-game achievement. (??? - Hidden)

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1721551 Depot 1721551
