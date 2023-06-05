 Skip to content

DogPuzzle update for 5 June 2023

Fixed a bug

Build 11393642

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed a bug where a map with a different level may be displayed when selecting a map.
・ Added a game end button to the title screen

Changed files in this update

