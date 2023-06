Fixed an issue where the game occasionally freezes when tools used for repairs break (e.g., screwdriver).

Fixed a bug where the condition of the wrench doesn't decrease when repairing a car.

Fixed an issue where the game occasionally freezes when recruiting NPCs.

Thank you for reporting the bugs! If you encounter any other issues, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or via email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,

In-geon