 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 5 June 2023

Patch 44.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11393421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug Fix: Game no longer lags when character/enemy turns.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed the menus disapearing when playing the game on high frame rate
  • Bug Fix: Level up screen now shows correctly when using controller.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed null error when going to map menu with controller (As far as I know didn't cause any issues before).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103581 Depot 2103581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103582 Depot 2103582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103583 Depot 2103583
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link