- Bug Fix: Game no longer lags when character/enemy turns.
- Bug Fix: Fixed the menus disapearing when playing the game on high frame rate
- Bug Fix: Level up screen now shows correctly when using controller.
- Bug Fix: Fixed null error when going to map menu with controller (As far as I know didn't cause any issues before).
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 5 June 2023
Patch 44.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
