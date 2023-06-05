 Skip to content

Cryptr update for 5 June 2023

June 4 hotfix #2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bugs with the UI not enabling the map or character profile.
Fixed a cursor icon bug.

