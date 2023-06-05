 Skip to content

Lockdown VR: Forgotten Temple update for 5 June 2023

Update notes for 5 Jun

Share · View all patches · Build 11393307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

the main purpose is to make the game slightly easier without making big changes to the puzzles or flow. This is a quick summary of the changes:
added a barrier for the first puzzle, so players have to solve the box before they burn the cobwebs to enter the giant cave
placed one of the blocks directly in the totem as a clue
made the symbols on the stone statue light up as a clue

