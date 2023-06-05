 Skip to content

Evacuation update for 5 June 2023

Update 1.25

This update adds the long-awaited Russian voice acting done by the DubClub studio! Thank you for playing our modification so far, another update and bug fixes will be coming soon, have fun!

