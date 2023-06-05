UPDATE 0.97 - Easier To Collect Apples, Power-Ups, and Anger Decreased!

A pretty small update here, but more changes that I firmly believe make playing this game a more enjoyable experience..

Apples and power-ups have a bigger hit box that means they are MUCH easier to collect than before.

The "Anger Increased" words have been decreased in size and move right under the Block Anger meter at the top right of the screen.

..Fixed an issue from version 0.96 where the yellow explanation point to warn of a shooter block would not disappear if you killed the shooter block.

6 New Steam Achievements have been added to the game in this update, bringing the total now to 27.

1 Million Total Points: Score more than 1,000,000 total points in your stats (all your games)

5 Million Total Points: Score more than 5,000,000 total points in your stats (all your games)

10 Million Total Points: Score more than 10,000,000 total points in your stats (all your games)

25 Million Total Points: Score more than 25,000,000 total points in your stats (all your games)

100 Bounces (Game): Bounce off the walls 100 or more times in a single game.

25 Bounce Kills (Game): Kill 25 or more blocks with reflections off of the walls in a single game.

If you pass 25 million total points and get this achievement, you will earn yourself ANY of my Steam games that I have developed and the choice is yours. To get your reward, email me at ZaxtorGameS@yahoo.com with your Steam user name, a screenshot of your STATS screen in the game that shows your 25 million or more total points, and also a screen shot showing your Steam profile and your total hours recorded in B..:EvaSive! Also be sure you let me know what Steam game I've made that you would like a Steam key for as your reward.

Earning a free Steam game requires that you actually earn the 25,000,000 points total without using cheats, hacks or any bots. Validation of this will be confirmed by myself and my decision will be final on whether you earn the free Steam key or not. Please provide the mentioned and required screenshots as proof of your earning the reward.

Thanks for reading and I hope that you are enjoying my game!