Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 update for 5 June 2023

Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories Ver. 1.27b Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an error from ver. 1.27.

Changed files in this update

Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124061
Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124062
Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124063
Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124064
