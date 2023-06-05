 Skip to content

The Hopebringer update for 5 June 2023

v1.1.6 Build Notes

Build 11393021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added all new loot FX. The new FX should make it easier to spot and grab loot. Rather than being images that often matched the items looted, they are more stylized and larger, to stand out from the dungeon geometry.
  • Added new beam pillars for special loot items.
  • Improved the Rescue scenario generator. It can now be larger, has more props per room, and additional prop types. The lighting was also adjusted in the area.
  • Improved post-processing effects.
  • The opacity material used when hiding objects that would otherwise obscure view is now slightly less transparent.
  • Improved the character selection menu background.
  • Fixed a grounding issue with the Mage character on the character selection screen.
  • Fixed a bug on one of the props in the Trimming Their Numbers scenario, which could block doorways in rare cases due to a missing configuration flag.

