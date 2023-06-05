1.1.6.0 Changelog - Documentation Update

Fixes

Fixed crash in demo version related to attemping to place more points than possible in one go.

Fixed broken or missing tooltips on all controls. They should display correctly and give accurate information now.

Clarified an error message when an audio device conflict is encountered. Choosing another one from the options menu is generally all that is needed, but the error message made it seem like audio wasn't going to work at all.

Fixed issue where traveler injection would only inject one traveler on the first available selected object. It now sends a traveler on each selected object.

New Stuff

Now included with your installation is a PDF which contains a full documentation of the program (as of this version). You can get to it by clicking the 'Help' button on the top bar of the screen. Note for Steam Deck users, this button won't do anything in Game Mode, you'll have to get to it in Desktop Mode.

Updated Linux version MIDI backend library, adding some stability and fixing some internal errors. Should be transparent to users

It has been an interesting couple of weeks! Midinous hit some new highs but it also came with a lot more work for me. Suffice it to say it has been stressful but rewarding. Thank you to all the new users, Discord members, and contributors to the discussion boards. New ideas, fix suggestions, and bug reports (thankfully not too many) were given to me and I hold to developing Midinous to be a user-shaped software. Your contributions have been invaluable so, thank you! Where to go from here? I'd like to add more MIDI output ports, a minimap, and a 'preset' or 'snippet' box where small sub-sequences can be saved and recalled in any project. This would make things like logic sequences way easier to manage and reproduce. No more replicating a J-K flip flop in each project. I don't have a timeline on these ideas, but they are bouncing around in my head. I want to do some streams and videos showing off the program for people who would prefer to have that as a reference instead of a PDF. Again, thank you all for your patience, kindness, and support. Stay tuned for more, and keep creating.

-Jae