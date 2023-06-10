隐藏boss战——蕾米莉亚战正式发布！

朱鹭子在红魔馆的图书馆里面看到了一幅不太对劲的蕾米莉亚肖像，而当蕾米莉亚发现肖像被看到之后，做出的决定居然是...？！
朱鹭子将会迎来怎样的【命运】！
隐藏boss战——蕾米莉亚战已经免费在steam更新！
