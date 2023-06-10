 Skip to content

朱鹭子的奇妙冒险 update for 10 June 2023

隐藏boss战——蕾米莉亚战正式发布！

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

朱鹭子在红魔馆的图书馆里面看到了一幅不太对劲的蕾米莉亚肖像，而当蕾米莉亚发现肖像被看到之后，做出的决定居然是...？！

朱鹭子将会迎来怎样的【命运】！

隐藏boss战——蕾米莉亚战已经免费在steam更新！

