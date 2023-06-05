2023/6/5 DLC malfunction fixed and BUG update

Dear players, we have released an update for the game.

In the previous version, some players reported an issue where purchasing DLC did not unlock heroes and towers as intended. We take this issue seriously and have fixed it in this update.

We sincerely appreciate your feedback and support for the game.

Other changes in this update include:

· Fixed the issue where tasks were not displayed in 2-1 Hell mode.

· Fixed the issue where icons were not displayed in some interfaces.

· Fixed the issue where some achievements could not be achieved.