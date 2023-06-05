 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chrono Crystal update for 5 June 2023

2023/6/5 DLC malfunction fixed and BUG update

Share · View all patches · Build 11392787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players, we have released an update for the game.
In the previous version, some players reported an issue where purchasing DLC did not unlock heroes and towers as intended. We take this issue seriously and have fixed it in this update.
We sincerely appreciate your feedback and support for the game.

Other changes in this update include:

· Fixed the issue where tasks were not displayed in 2-1 Hell mode.
· Fixed the issue where icons were not displayed in some interfaces.
· Fixed the issue where some achievements could not be achieved.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2367501 Depot 2367501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link