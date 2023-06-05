- Added the amount of available points shown when pressing Tab for both talent and stat points
- Enabled vendors to be available from the first level
- Updated lighting in the first scene
- Fixed other small bugs
Cryptr update for 5 June 2023
June 4 patch notes
