Small Updates, join the Discord!

Changes since the last update:
- bug fixes / performance improvements
- paint gun (press G) you can control the color using the number keys
- press F to flip the canvas horizontally (creates a new undo state)
- when painting, press C to view the original, unedited version of the painting
If you haven't already, consider joining the Discord! lots of fun people in there talking about art, and other things.
https://discord.gg/7r7MtVmEnh
If you forget the keyboard controls, check the "controls" page in the pause menu (esc or P)
