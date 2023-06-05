Small Updates, join the Discord!

Share · View all patches · Build 11392762 · Last edited 5 June 2023 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Changes since the last update:

bug fixes / performance improvements

paint gun (press G) you can control the color using the number keys

press F to flip the canvas horizontally (creates a new undo state)

when painting, press C to view the original, unedited version of the painting

If you forget the keyboard controls, check the "controls" page in the pause menu (esc or P)