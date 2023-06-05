 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Different Strokes update for 5 June 2023

Small Updates, join the Discord!

Share · View all patches · Build 11392762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes since the last update:

  • bug fixes / performance improvements
  • paint gun (press G) you can control the color using the number keys
  • press F to flip the canvas horizontally (creates a new undo state)
  • when painting, press C to view the original, unedited version of the painting

If you haven't already, consider joining the Discord! lots of fun people in there talking about art, and other things.
https://discord.gg/7r7MtVmEnh

If you forget the keyboard controls, check the "controls" page in the pause menu (esc or P)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2102021 Depot 2102021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2182660 Depot 2182660
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link