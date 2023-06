Share · View all patches · Build 11392683 · Last edited 5 June 2023 – 07:32:10 UTC by Wendy

News :

Set a new point of World Book in the West Port for adventurers to use.

2.Add new plant collection points in the West Port.

Bug:

1.Fixed an issue where changing BGM occurred incorrectly in some places.

Development Log:

Special magic skill, use striking medium to cast magic to attack the enemy.

Mana consumption only when summoned, subsequent spells do not cost mana and can be used with various tactics