Captain of Industry update for 5 June 2023

Patch notes for v0.5.1a

Patchnotes
  • Added two new languages: Traditional Chinese (繁體中文) and Ukrainian (Українська) as they reached over 50% translated, thanks everyone for your help with translations!
  • Fixed dumping into assigned mine tower area (when mine tower was assigned but had "Allow only non-assigned inputs" off, it still did not allow dumping from non-assigned mine towers and storages).
  • Fixed excavator mining that could get stuck when it fails to reach areas that need mining.
  • Removed debug logs that were unnecessarily bloating unity log files.
  • Current materials count in the recipe is now in brackets instead of after a slash to avoid potential confusion with fractions.
  • Allow advanced recipes to satisfy goals. Upgraded machines were already able to satisfy construction goals. Now this support was added to recipes goals. This is handy for more advanced players.
  • Other internal fixes.

