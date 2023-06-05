- Added two new languages: Traditional Chinese (繁體中文) and Ukrainian (Українська) as they reached over 50% translated, thanks everyone for your help with translations!
- Fixed dumping into assigned mine tower area (when mine tower was assigned but had "Allow only non-assigned inputs" off, it still did not allow dumping from non-assigned mine towers and storages).
- Fixed excavator mining that could get stuck when it fails to reach areas that need mining.
- Removed debug logs that were unnecessarily bloating unity log files.
- Current materials count in the recipe is now in brackets instead of after a slash to avoid potential confusion with fractions.
- Allow advanced recipes to satisfy goals. Upgraded machines were already able to satisfy construction goals. Now this support was added to recipes goals. This is handy for more advanced players.
- Other internal fixes.
Captain of Industry update for 5 June 2023
Patch notes for v0.5.1a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
