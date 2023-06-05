0.22.0.19372023 - The Grand NK-86 Memorybox

Hey!

New update is life. Our main focus for this was performance and stability improvements. And as bonus we also added some QoL changes. Enjoy!

If you are mod user, you can switch to an older version via Steam Library settings to play with your mods, until they get updated.

FULL PATCHLOG IS BELOW:

#ADDED:

Significant code optimizations to enhance performance, resulting in an increase in average FPS. Some testers report 5x-10x improvements on their big maps

Major overhaul in the way the game handles memory usage. Playing long sessions should be much more stable

New setting - FPS lock to 30fps(primarily made for mobiles). Default on mobile. If you have overheating issues on mobile devices - it's recommended to leave it on

New spawn animations for tumor, bioblob, cybercore, and super pumpkin

Idle animation for UFO

Small and medium lightnings. Usual huge can only be spawned by player

More skin variations for some animals for lemon, infernal, and desert biomes

More variety to alliance name generator

War window will now color numbers based on which party has an advantage

5 new unit skin variations based on culture for humans, dwarves, elves, and orcs

6 new printer powers

New discord power

Angry faces for kings/leaders when they're in a fight

New nameplate for cultures, alliances, cities, capitals, and clans

#CHANGES:

Improved dragon animation

Updated tornado graphics and animation

Improvements to divine light, fireworks, nuke, and smaller explosion animations

Updated fireworks tiles

Updated infinity coin animation

Current supported language will be highlighted in the language selection

Balanced unit spawn rates in biomes

Screen shake effect adjusted to shake only vertically when explosions happen

Energized trait will now spawn only a small lightning bolt

Evil mages can spawn medium and small lightnings

Clouds will spawn small and medium lightnings

Some option buttons for the map generator hidden

Tweaked how city zones grow

Lightning from mages won't shake the world

Increased fertility rates for old units with many children by 40%

Units will try to leave or avoid swimming to overfilled tiny islands

Acid drops will unfreeze frozen tiles

More visible waves effect on water

Adjusted icon sizes for trees for minimap

Disabling hunger in world laws would disable army limit for cities based on food

If a city does not have enough food, it won't affect the max warriors counter

Increased bread limit

Different names for crystal golem and crystal sword

Changed crystal golem name gen

Evil staff now has a flame mod

Updated some older printer shapes

Renamed beasts to mobs for bottom mini world info

Removed transparency from nameplates

Revamped the color sets for better distinguishability

Increased total number of color sets to 88 instead of 83

Increased contrast of outside border colors on the minimap

Cultures now also use these 88 colors

[PC] Can scroll faster through elements/colors in customization tool by holding shift

New capital icon

Adjusted number animations in ui

New army, leader, king minimap icons

Leader face of city reflects city's mood

Boats minimap icons now has 2 colors of kingdom

Shadow for nameplate text

mnlth??

#FIXED:

Tooltip for map slots not displaying the number of mobs

Units sometimes getting stuck in pits, mountains, water pool

Kingdoms sometimes showing wrong population

Plot events sometimes getting stuck after loading another world

Possible issue of random alliance dissolve after a new alliance plot finishes

Energized trait not causing lightnings

Huge lag when setting ants on fire

Broken bees

City sometimes losing zone randomly

Some language names not in their native scripts

Ghost kingdoms that cannot be clicked

Some traits that increased the max age of a unit not working correctly

Infected trait not giving damage to the carrier

Crashes for some Apple devices on save/autosave

Building spawn animation sometimes playing wrong

Crash caused by city tooltip when the city was destroyed while it was open

Map layers sometimes calculated wrong, causing units to get stuck

[PC] Delay when switching between saved powers via hotkeys

Lag when playing on a world for a long time

Rare issue of units getting stuck in chunks during their tiny walks

Buildings becoming invisible when moving the camera zoomed out

Some status effects (like burning, etc.) rendering behind units

Some stats/traits not affecting the formula for max city army

City jobs not set until a second after loading the world

Adult units sometimes looking like children

Farmers not taking wheat to the windmill

Garden surprise disaster not triggering

War window, alliance window, creature window numbers not counting up

Some stats like the amount of infected, beasts, etc. not updated during pause

Warriors sometimes getting stuck, if they are separated from bannerman and on a different island

Creep sometimes getting "stuck" in hills and stop spreading

Dead UFO lowering ground level

#MODDING:

Improved debug tools

Moved some logic to the new BiomeLibrary

Moved some unit color logic to the new ColorSetLibrary

Moved some logic into the new CombatActionLibrary (will be used more in the next updates)

Moved some logic into the new CitizenJobLibrary (will be used more in the next updates)

Enjoy 0.22.0.19372023!