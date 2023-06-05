0.22.0.19372023 - The Grand NK-86 Memorybox

Hey!
New update is life. Our main focus for this was performance and stability improvements. And as bonus we also added some QoL changes. Enjoy!
If you are mod user, you can switch to an older version via Steam Library settings to play with your mods, until they get updated.
FULL PATCHLOG IS BELOW:
#ADDED:
- Significant code optimizations to enhance performance, resulting in an increase in average FPS. Some testers report 5x-10x improvements on their big maps
- Major overhaul in the way the game handles memory usage. Playing long sessions should be much more stable
- New setting - FPS lock to 30fps(primarily made for mobiles). Default on mobile. If you have overheating issues on mobile devices - it's recommended to leave it on
- New spawn animations for tumor, bioblob, cybercore, and super pumpkin
- Idle animation for UFO
- Small and medium lightnings. Usual huge can only be spawned by player
- More skin variations for some animals for lemon, infernal, and desert biomes
- More variety to alliance name generator
- War window will now color numbers based on which party has an advantage
- 5 new unit skin variations based on culture for humans, dwarves, elves, and orcs
- 6 new printer powers
- New discord power
- Angry faces for kings/leaders when they're in a fight
- New nameplate for cultures, alliances, cities, capitals, and clans
#CHANGES:
- Improved dragon animation
- Updated tornado graphics and animation
- Improvements to divine light, fireworks, nuke, and smaller explosion animations
- Updated fireworks tiles
- Updated infinity coin animation
- Current supported language will be highlighted in the language selection
- Balanced unit spawn rates in biomes
- Screen shake effect adjusted to shake only vertically when explosions happen
- Energized trait will now spawn only a small lightning bolt
- Evil mages can spawn medium and small lightnings
- Clouds will spawn small and medium lightnings
- Some option buttons for the map generator hidden
- Tweaked how city zones grow
- Lightning from mages won't shake the world
- Increased fertility rates for old units with many children by 40%
- Units will try to leave or avoid swimming to overfilled tiny islands
- Acid drops will unfreeze frozen tiles
- More visible waves effect on water
- Adjusted icon sizes for trees for minimap
- Disabling hunger in world laws would disable army limit for cities based on food
- If a city does not have enough food, it won't affect the max warriors counter
- Increased bread limit
- Different names for crystal golem and crystal sword
- Changed crystal golem name gen
- Evil staff now has a flame mod
- Updated some older printer shapes
- Renamed beasts to mobs for bottom mini world info
- Removed transparency from nameplates
- Revamped the color sets for better distinguishability
- Increased total number of color sets to 88 instead of 83
- Increased contrast of outside border colors on the minimap
- Cultures now also use these 88 colors
- [PC] Can scroll faster through elements/colors in customization tool by holding shift
- New capital icon
- Adjusted number animations in ui
- New army, leader, king minimap icons
- Leader face of city reflects city's mood
- Boats minimap icons now has 2 colors of kingdom
- Shadow for nameplate text
- mnlth??
#FIXED:
- Tooltip for map slots not displaying the number of mobs
- Units sometimes getting stuck in pits, mountains, water pool
- Kingdoms sometimes showing wrong population
- Plot events sometimes getting stuck after loading another world
- Possible issue of random alliance dissolve after a new alliance plot finishes
- Energized trait not causing lightnings
- Huge lag when setting ants on fire
- Broken bees
- City sometimes losing zone randomly
- Some language names not in their native scripts
- Ghost kingdoms that cannot be clicked
- Some traits that increased the max age of a unit not working correctly
- Infected trait not giving damage to the carrier
- Crashes for some Apple devices on save/autosave
- Building spawn animation sometimes playing wrong
- Crash caused by city tooltip when the city was destroyed while it was open
- Map layers sometimes calculated wrong, causing units to get stuck
- [PC] Delay when switching between saved powers via hotkeys
- Lag when playing on a world for a long time
- Rare issue of units getting stuck in chunks during their tiny walks
- Buildings becoming invisible when moving the camera zoomed out
- Some status effects (like burning, etc.) rendering behind units
- Some stats/traits not affecting the formula for max city army
- City jobs not set until a second after loading the world
- Adult units sometimes looking like children
- Farmers not taking wheat to the windmill
- Garden surprise disaster not triggering
- War window, alliance window, creature window numbers not counting up
- Some stats like the amount of infected, beasts, etc. not updated during pause
- Warriors sometimes getting stuck, if they are separated from bannerman and on a different island
- Creep sometimes getting "stuck" in hills and stop spreading
- Dead UFO lowering ground level
#MODDING:
- Improved debug tools
- Moved some logic to the new BiomeLibrary
- Moved some unit color logic to the new ColorSetLibrary
- Moved some logic into the new CombatActionLibrary (will be used more in the next updates)
- Moved some logic into the new CitizenJobLibrary (will be used more in the next updates)
Enjoy 0.22.0.19372023!
Changed files in this update