6/4/23 - Hotfix Update 1.7.2

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
Thought the issue with the game locking up with the new military ability was fixed, but I was wrong. Here is a definite fix for the issue.
Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.
BETA Update 1.7.2 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED an issue which caused the game to lock up when the main character was downed in combat but did not have the "Still Standing" ability
Changes & Additions:
- Added a safety catch for the "Still Standing" ability's execution to prevent potential lock ups
- Added 10mm +P ammo to Slug's shop in Lamplight Market
- Added 10mm AP ammo to Slug's shop in Lamplight Market
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.
That's all for now!
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
Changed files in this update