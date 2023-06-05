6/4/23 - Hotfix Update 1.7.2

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Thought the issue with the game locking up with the new military ability was fixed, but I was wrong. Here is a definite fix for the issue.

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

FIXED an issue which caused the game to lock up when the main character was downed in combat but did not have the "Still Standing" ability

Changes & Additions:

Added a safety catch for the "Still Standing" ability's execution to prevent potential lock ups

Added 10mm +P ammo to Slug's shop in Lamplight Market

Added 10mm AP ammo to Slug's shop in Lamplight Market

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː