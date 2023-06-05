Version 1.1.1 Update

This patch comes with bugfixes.
- One of Ecru's hats is now normally purchasable
- Paint Balloon and Wrap Paper projectiles no longer despawn when using camera actions
- Fixed player getting stuck in place after getting KO'd during kicking a snowman
- Fixed Finale not resetting life counter correctly when entered for the first time
- Fixed certain enemies possibly rendering the stage unwinnable when combined with falling star hazard
- Fixed incorrect key display in BG Viewer
- Possibly fixed a rare stage clear FX bug
