 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VIVIDLOPE update for 5 June 2023

Version 1.1.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11392105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch comes with bugfixes.

  • One of Ecru's hats is now normally purchasable
  • Paint Balloon and Wrap Paper projectiles no longer despawn when using camera actions
  • Fixed player getting stuck in place after getting KO'd during kicking a snowman
  • Fixed Finale not resetting life counter correctly when entered for the first time
  • Fixed certain enemies possibly rendering the stage unwinnable when combined with falling star hazard
  • Fixed incorrect key display in BG Viewer
  • Possibly fixed a rare stage clear FX bug

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2078511 Depot 2078511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link