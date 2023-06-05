Big update today for Catch the Fox based on user feedback!

Today we have a big update for Catch the Fox, with improvements based on everyone's feedback!

Now there's a new camera flyby swoop-in before you begin each level. Looks great and gives you a quick overview of the level. (Thanks Jason!)

The hang gliding physics have been improved. Your airtime speed bonus tapers off slowly after you hit the ground, rather than going to 0 instantly. This also allows you to chain jumps to get even more of a boost! It's pretty fun. (Thanks Kirk!)

The fox difficulty levels have been improved. Each time you catch a fox, it gains a lot more speed. Now the foxes can outrun you after only 2 catches instead of 6. (If you have no powerups). This makes the whole game a lot more interesting and challenging to play.

Now there's an aiming crosshair on the main menu screen, making it easier to select what you want.

With this update the foxes are now harder to catch, so the points to unlock each new level have been lowered accordingly. Now on most maps it's 25 fox catches to unlock the next map.

'The Jungle' map now has lots of cliffs and ramps and interesting unique geography to jump from. (Similar additions coming soon to all other maps!)

On 'New Growth Forest' and 'Dark Woods' maps the trees and debris has been thinned out to increase mobility, and also cleared some paths with no obstacles for going fast. (Thanks Mr. Nobody!)

This one is a gamechanger: When caught, foxes now run away very fast instead of standing still! There's now a 6 second period after getting caught where they are invulnerable and run 1.8x faster than normal, away from you. This makes the strategy of camping one fox much more difficult, and definitely makes the game more fun. (Thanks alanbork!)

Thanks to everyone for the feedback to improve the game!

Coming soon will be another update with improvements for all the maps to add cliffs and more spots to jump from!