 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Glider Sim update for 4 June 2023

Update 1.9.16_EarlyAccess: Thermals Multiplayer Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11392001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix thermals popping out of existence with more than 2 players on multiplayer.
-Update clouds model. Clouds will be bigger, the bigger the thermal is the bigger the cloud.
-Add some 3D roads to Swiss Alps map.
-Add couple buildings to Swiss Alps map.
-Update OpenXR.
-Fix mobile shaders rendering strange in VR on Low Settings.

Changed files in this update

Glider Sim Content Depot 1422941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link