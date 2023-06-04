-Fix thermals popping out of existence with more than 2 players on multiplayer.
-Update clouds model. Clouds will be bigger, the bigger the thermal is the bigger the cloud.
-Add some 3D roads to Swiss Alps map.
-Add couple buildings to Swiss Alps map.
-Update OpenXR.
-Fix mobile shaders rendering strange in VR on Low Settings.
Glider Sim update for 4 June 2023
Update 1.9.16_EarlyAccess: Thermals Multiplayer Fix
-Fix thermals popping out of existence with more than 2 players on multiplayer.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update