Update 0.32.0.0

Build 11391989 · Last edited 5 June 2023 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy

A new species has been added to the game, the Inostrancevia.

A new species has been added to the game, the Allosaurus.

The onchopristis now has a new model, textures, and animations.

Used a measurement tool to get more accurate sizes on creatures.

Adjusted the materials of all newer creatures to make them look less smooth/shiney.

You can now toggle look-mode while sitting.

This is part one of the update, part two is coming next and will include adjustments to various systems because of the creature size adjustments that were just made. Future system adjustments for all species will include: overhead healthbar positions, camera offsets, swimming offsets, corpse sizes, and collision detection.