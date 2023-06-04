 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Pangaea update for 4 June 2023

Update 0.32.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11391989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new species has been added to the game, the Inostrancevia.

A new species has been added to the game, the Allosaurus.

The onchopristis now has a new model, textures, and animations.

Used a measurement tool to get more accurate sizes on creatures.

Adjusted the materials of all newer creatures to make them look less smooth/shiney.

You can now toggle look-mode while sitting.

This is part one of the update, part two is coming next and will include adjustments to various systems because of the creature size adjustments that were just made. Future system adjustments for all species will include: overhead healthbar positions, camera offsets, swimming offsets, corpse sizes, and collision detection.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link