6/4/23 - Hotfix Update 1.7.1

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
Hey guys!
I just got notified of an issue a few minutes ago and have a hotfix for you!
BETA Update 1.7.1 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED an issue in the "Dirty Rotten" side quest which prevented the dialogue from activating with one of the related characters
Changes & Additions:
- The small light in the top right corner of the active member overlay is now green instead of red (Originally, it was meant to look like a recording indicator, but since I changed the appearance of them to be more like a computer screen instead of a camera, I have updated the color to match the signal bars)
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
Changed files in this update