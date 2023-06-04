6/4/23 - Hotfix Update 1.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11391914 · Last edited 4 June 2023 – 23:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

I just got notified of an issue a few minutes ago and have a hotfix for you!

Bug Fixes:

FIXED an issue in the "Dirty Rotten" side quest which prevented the dialogue from activating with one of the related characters

Changes & Additions:

The small light in the top right corner of the active member overlay is now green instead of red (Originally, it was meant to look like a recording indicator, but since I changed the appearance of them to be more like a computer screen instead of a camera, I have updated the color to match the signal bars)

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic