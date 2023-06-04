 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 4 June 2023

0.28.0

Build 11391888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lowered scaling for missing pocket and finer sands
  • Changed some things on tower shield
  • Added slow / knockback compatibility to most if not all enemies
  • Added knockback resistance to anubis
  • increased price of mods at anvil
  • Default max gunmods lowered to 3
  • Added gun mod slot talent
  • Added perk to increase max gun mod slots
  • Tower Shield no longer requires a talent unlock
  • Removed legionnaire placeholder in talents
  • Warlock Talent II requirement lowered to 5 warlocks. Increased minus armor from 25% to 50%
  • Added Mage Talent II.
  • Added Hunter Talent II.
  • Added Demo Talent II.
  • Added Cultist Talent II.
  • Boss drop menu things rotate now.
  • Added chemistry set
  • Added enemies up to 83
  • Fixed rook not appearing
  • Tooltip changes

