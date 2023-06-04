- Lowered scaling for missing pocket and finer sands
- Changed some things on tower shield
- Added slow / knockback compatibility to most if not all enemies
- Added knockback resistance to anubis
- increased price of mods at anvil
- Default max gunmods lowered to 3
- Added gun mod slot talent
- Added perk to increase max gun mod slots
- Tower Shield no longer requires a talent unlock
- Removed legionnaire placeholder in talents
- Warlock Talent II requirement lowered to 5 warlocks. Increased minus armor from 25% to 50%
- Added Mage Talent II.
- Added Hunter Talent II.
- Added Demo Talent II.
- Added Cultist Talent II.
- Boss drop menu things rotate now.
- Added chemistry set
- Added enemies up to 83
- Fixed rook not appearing
- Tooltip changes
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 4 June 2023
0.28.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2139441 Depot 2139441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update