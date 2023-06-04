I fixed more stuff!!!

-Corpse explosion for deathknight no longer lags

-Fixed Options Ui background panel not being properly set

-Npc improved Performance

-Nav mesh wasn't set on the mystery zone, so there was a error upon finding it.

-Some collection quest were not working because the objects that were to be collected deleted themselves

once you would pick up 1 of the item

-Fixed the stutter when opening up character equipment

-Fixed stutter when opening up talent tree

-Fixed stutter when opening up achievments