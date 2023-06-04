-Corpse explosion for deathknight no longer lags
-Fixed Options Ui background panel not being properly set
-Npc improved Performance
-Nav mesh wasn't set on the mystery zone, so there was a error upon finding it.
-Some collection quest were not working because the objects that were to be collected deleted themselves
once you would pick up 1 of the item
-Fixed the stutter when opening up character equipment
-Fixed stutter when opening up talent tree
-Fixed stutter when opening up achievments
Realm Of Cubes update for 4 June 2023
I fixed more stuff!!!
-Corpse explosion for deathknight no longer lags
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update