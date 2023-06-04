 Skip to content

Realm Of Cubes update for 4 June 2023

I fixed more stuff!!!

Build 11391858

-Corpse explosion for deathknight no longer lags
-Fixed Options Ui background panel not being properly set
-Npc improved Performance
-Nav mesh wasn't set on the mystery zone, so there was a error upon finding it.
-Some collection quest were not working because the objects that were to be collected deleted themselves
once you would pick up 1 of the item
-Fixed the stutter when opening up character equipment
-Fixed stutter when opening up talent tree
-Fixed stutter when opening up achievments

