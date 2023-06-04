 Skip to content

Sea of Choices update for 4 June 2023

9th Patch on June 4th

Build 11391819

-Made reading books at Home and the Vibrary boost significantly more EXP
-Fixed the bench message popping up when reloading a save
-Turned Val's Vehicles into Val's Vineyard
-Boosted the amount of EXP and Money specific cheat codes give you

