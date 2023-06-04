 Skip to content

Heroes of Spyria update for 4 June 2023

Patch 1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 11391730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few notable things here.
General

  • Added a couple new monsters to the mix.

    • Yeti - Found around chapters 2 and 3. Will throw a snowball at the player which will make them extra vulnerable to ice damage before casting Blizzard.
    • Firefly - Similar, but found around chapter 4. Will make a player vulnerable to fire before casting Flame II.

  • Increased chance of encountering a Lamia in the desert and gave them a new ability. Enthrall - uncleansable, lasts 2 rounds. Like confuse except the player will absolutely attack an ally.

  • Defensive Shell ability - corrected this to last the proper amount of turns.

  • Pestilence Boils ability - Fixed so this couldn't be activated out of combat.

  • Spirit Shell ability - Fixed so this couldn't be activated out of combat.

  • Spirit Shell ability - Clarified text description of the ability.

  • Warrior's Focus ability - Now properly raises Hiro's attack.

Chapter 3

  • Implemented a partial fix for causing problems when switching parties if the party member was on a conveyor belt. It's still possible, but requires a high degree of timing and intent. IE won't be able to do it accidentally now. (probably)

Chapter 4

  • Golden City - Fixed an area that would replay a previously played cutscene erroniously.
  • Golden City - Fixed a problem that disabled saves. NOTE: they would have been enabled past this room anyways, but there wasn't a good reason to disable them where they were disabled. I believe saving is still disabled in this room.
  • Golden City Inn: 2F - Fixed a bug where the player could go out of bounds.
  • Old Raven's Keep - Fixed a bug where crystals would reappear in wardstone room if you had previously completed the associated quest.
  • Ivalace Holding Area - Fixed a bug where a bottle could be broken multiple times. (Visual only, didn't impact progression)

Changed files in this update

