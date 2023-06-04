Patch 1.04

A few notable things here.

General

Added a couple new monsters to the mix. Yeti - Found around chapters 2 and 3. Will throw a snowball at the player which will make them extra vulnerable to ice damage before casting Blizzard.

Firefly - Similar, but found around chapter 4. Will make a player vulnerable to fire before casting Flame II.

Increased chance of encountering a Lamia in the desert and gave them a new ability. Enthrall - uncleansable, lasts 2 rounds. Like confuse except the player will absolutely attack an ally.

Defensive Shell ability - corrected this to last the proper amount of turns.

Pestilence Boils ability - Fixed so this couldn't be activated out of combat.

Spirit Shell ability - Fixed so this couldn't be activated out of combat.

Spirit Shell ability - Clarified text description of the ability.