Patch 1.04

A few notable things here.
General
-
Added a couple new monsters to the mix.
- Yeti - Found around chapters 2 and 3. Will throw a snowball at the player which will make them extra vulnerable to ice damage before casting Blizzard.
- Firefly - Similar, but found around chapter 4. Will make a player vulnerable to fire before casting Flame II.
-
Increased chance of encountering a Lamia in the desert and gave them a new ability. Enthrall - uncleansable, lasts 2 rounds. Like confuse except the player will absolutely attack an ally.
-
Defensive Shell ability - corrected this to last the proper amount of turns.
-
Pestilence Boils ability - Fixed so this couldn't be activated out of combat.
-
Spirit Shell ability - Fixed so this couldn't be activated out of combat.
-
Spirit Shell ability - Clarified text description of the ability.
-
Warrior's Focus ability - Now properly raises Hiro's attack.
Chapter 3
- Implemented a partial fix for causing problems when switching parties if the party member was on a conveyor belt. It's still possible, but requires a high degree of timing and intent. IE won't be able to do it accidentally now. (probably)
Chapter 4
- Golden City - Fixed an area that would replay a previously played cutscene erroniously.
- Golden City - Fixed a problem that disabled saves. NOTE: they would have been enabled past this room anyways, but there wasn't a good reason to disable them where they were disabled. I believe saving is still disabled in this room.
- Golden City Inn: 2F - Fixed a bug where the player could go out of bounds.
- Old Raven's Keep - Fixed a bug where crystals would reappear in wardstone room if you had previously completed the associated quest.
- Ivalace Holding Area - Fixed a bug where a bottle could be broken multiple times. (Visual only, didn't impact progression)
Changed files in this update