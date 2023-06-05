UPDATE 4 - THE MOST S@#$ YET

(fixes, balances and additions update #4)

Hi! I have been pretty busy with university coursework, and probably will be for the rest of my life. Regardless, I have been adding new content when I had the time for the last three months. This update is the result of all that. Many things in this update make no sense, I merely added them because I felt like it. Enjoy! ːpraisesunːːsteamthumbsupː

Additions / Fixes / Balance

Added the centaur rideable motorcycle. The player can use all items while riding. guns, gear, melee weapons, grenades, kicks, consumables etc. Must be refueled with restocking grenades every so often. There is limited usefulness here and it is a little janky. I will tweak the feel/control in future updates. This thing is more just for fun than anything else.

New CALIBER- 5.56x45mm. Has normal and AP variants.

New WEAPON - KA-109. 7.62x39mm assault rifle. Is replacing the BERIL as an entry level 7.62x39mm assault rifle.

New WEAPON - STORM. 5.56x45mm assault rifle.

New WEAPON - SNAPPER. 12g small capacity entry level semi-auto shotgun.

New WEAPON - PEROSA. A strange 9mm submachine gun composed of two separate receivers and box magazines. Fires both barrels at once and consumes two bullets. Incredibly fast fire rate, can dump its mag pretty much as fast as you can reload it. Can be crafted from the special weapons blueprint.

New WEAPON - NRGP. An energy pistol with a more efficient low power mode and a less efficient high power mode. Can be crafted from the special weapons blueprint.

New ENEMY - T3 STORM. Fast and super-heavily armored infantry with high health, automatic rifle + AP rounds. Can be found in the hardest wave types.

New ENEMY - T1 RUSH DRONE. A modified T1 drone equipped with a shotgun and fitted with light armor plates. Will rush its combat target and attempt to blast it at close range with its shotgun.

New ENEMY - G4 COMBAT STUN. A combat engineer with a modified grenade launcher that fires stun grenades. Don't look!

New GEAR - SONIC BLASTER. A wrist mounted AOE-stun launcher. Fires proximity charges that explode near an enemy. You might have seen this somewhere already.

New RARE ENTITY- XENOPOD SCOUT. A strange rarely spotted bot of unknown origin. Seemingly has no fighting capabilities… ;)

New RARE ENTITY - @!#$@!#$#!$@!#$@!#$@!#$$#%!@#$!@#$!@#$!@#$

New BOSS - METALFACE.

New WEAPON - PRIME JUJU. A magical striking staff.

New GEAR - CHRONOLOCK. Alter time from your offhand.

New GEAR - S.R.W.D. Teleport a short distance instantaneously.

New CONSUMABLE - HYBRID PLATES. Armor plating that offers a balanced protection between bullets and explosions at the cost of less overall absorption.

New UPGRADE - STRONGARM. Greatly increases throwing velocity of most throwable-type items.

New UPGRADE - ACUMEN. Active reloads can be performed much sooner but have tighter bounds.

+Other new secret UPGRADES!

Added some more T1 stat upgrades for more early game upgrade options.

Some assault rifles have been changed to 5.56x45mm

New MAP AREA - western themed town area in the southwest part of the map. Great spot for lever action / six shooter enjoyers.

New QUICK CYCLE GRENADE keybind. Assign and press the keybind to cycle through all grenades in your inventory. Pressing your quick throw grenade button throws the selected grenade. Before, the quick throw button always threw the sequential first grenade in your inventory.

New QUICK CYCLE GEAR keybind. Assign and press the keybind to cycle between all the gear in your inventory! Fancy new animation!

All machine guns now have bipods. Holding the bipod over a surface will activate it and increase recoil control.

New Setting: ADS Dampening. Increasing this value increases the mouse sensitivity reduction factor when aiming down the sights of any firearm. Can be disabled by setting the value to 1. Default is 2. This mechanic was already present with a default of 2 but was unconfigurable until now.

Optics can now be attached to some scoped rifles. Attaching an optic will disable the weapon's default scope. Removing an optic will re-enable the weapon's default scope.

Pressing the new actionTweakGrip key will allow tweaking of the held weapon’s hip fire offset. While tweaking, press actionSecondaryMouse in order to reset the offset to default (0, 0, 0). Each firearm type weapon saves their own offset! So you can tweak each gun to your liking! The settings menu has a button to clear all custom offsets.

Some new upgraded attachments accessible from the GUN NUT blueprint! STALWART: weighted foregrip for extra recoil control. SPECTRE: collimator sight with large reticle for ease of use. SKELETON: optimized angled grip for lightning fast ADS speed. REFLECTOR: a laser pointer that reflects many times off surfaces. HYBRID: hybrid scope / collimator sight. STRANGLER: extremely tight spread for shotguns. DRUMMER: Drum magazine that greatly increases mag size. Can be installed on most weapons (REFLECTOR / HYBRID are not new but are now obtained through this blueprint.)

ADDED STOCK TRADING INTERFACE. Stocks can now be bought and sold. Stock prices / fluctuations are generated randomly on new save files. Stock prices update every time a wave ends. All shares are lost on death regardless of whether a wave is in progress or not. High risk, high reward. Just an extra way to earn mega mondo bucks if you are interested. Otherwise not necessary in order to enjoy the game. Short and easy waves can be played to make quick stock market money, but killing a large amount of bots in harder waves will grant you sell bonuses for your next stock sell transaction. Buying a stock after getting the bonus forfeits the bonus so you must play a wave with credits already invested in what you want. High risk, high reward!

ADDED SOFTWARE SYSTEM. Software disk consumables can now be found late game that grant software. These software are basically upgrades with random positive/negative stat rolls. They are installed in the software menu next to the blueprints button.

Added first person torso mesh.

Added visual armor plate on chest when player applies armor consumables

Added a rare new unique upgrade drop from one of the bosses

Object pooling for some damage effects such as bullet impacts, pens, deflects, crit hits.

Buying the WEAPON AIRDROP special crate will now reroll the generated weapon a few times if the player already has it in their inventory or stash. Price increased to compensate for this.

Added rare moth/beetle wildlife entities

Some rendering performance should be increased. Tweaked object rendering so objects outside fog should no longer be rendered. I saw a ~10 fps increase on my computer, while playing a wave with 16 enemies active.

Weapon active reload threshold bounds and position are now procedurally generated based on the reload duration of a gun.

Altered bullet penetration behavior. Penetrating a helmet or face shield will now apply damage to the attached limb (the head) instead of the root entity. Same goes for leg/shoulder armor. Penetrating shots will now break limbs directly through armor.

Increased poise of heavy mech walkers. It was too easy to knock unconscious with a shotgun at close range. It still is pretty easy, but less so.

Further improved some arm gear firing muzzle effects/smoke/sparks

I have literally no idea how but the game got 20% yellower in general

Altered attachment point and ADS positions on some weapons.

Changed laser blue to laser white (blue had poor contrast in most situations, the white looks better)

Max active enemies properly displays the correct number when overridden by a wave modifier value.

Bolty magazine size raised from 5 to 10. Highlights the strength of the weapon as an affordable mid tier sniper.

Removed barrel attachment support from semi auto .50 cal snipers to incentivize the use of DIXLAM-R for stealth/muzzle attachments.

Bolt action animation is a little tighter akin to the new shotgun pump anims.

Fixed floating point inaccuracy making scope crosshairs unusable near map edges.

Item quantities are now displayed in hotbar

Added grip + muzzle + light attachment points to the DRAGON, as well as gave it some wooden furniture

T1 Sniper bot now fires 7.62x51mm cartridges instead of x39mm. Fire Rate is slightly slowed to compensate for this damage buff.

T2 Sniper bot now slightly rarer, so there is a higher chance you forget they even exist by the time they crack you from across the map

Fixed the RATTLER auto pistol not being obtainable. Now in T2 boss/wave loot pool.

Fixed the ROCKETEER launcher not being obtainable. Now in mystery airdrop loot pool.

Fixed some sounds and most explosions not alerting nearby enemies through sound awareness interfaces.

Enemies should be less likely to look back at allies that shot them in the back accidentally while encroaching on the players position.

The ARBALEST and the STYNGER launchers can now take some attachments. Including the new drum magazine.

Fixed biplane bombing. Biplanes should drop their bombs more accurately on their target now.

Improved range of monocular zoom, fixed lens artifacts and laser pointer visuals.

Last living enemy UI markers now fade when close, and spend more time invisible than visible.

Increased price of 12.7x108 and 7.62x51 ammo.

Buffed HE grenades damage + radius

Some explosion/other sounds have been altered.

Caiman should be less likely to blow you out of the f@#$ing water with all his firepower when your standing between him and an enemy.

ROCKET POD rocket damage buffed, rockets will now slowly arc down so they are more likely to carpet bomb an area rather than fly into the sky

Meatified some of the .50 Cal impact effects with more sparks and sound layers.

Redid flamethrower effects, less glitchy now, there is a better visualization of what gets damaged. Magazine capacity increased from 50 to 100.

Gear items that were affected by projectile speed now use a fraction of the players stat value, since some projectile gear became unusable/unpredictable with too high of a projectile velocity.

Reduced most shotgun ammo pellet count per shot but increased individual pellet damage to compensate. Shotguns are still consistent at short range but are no longer the long range fist of god when using chokes.

Reworked AMPICAN model + effects

Added more green arrows pointing at the buttons used to start a wave for the first time.

Buffed magnum rounds damage. Changed .357 magnet to .357 PEN. Magnum caliber weapons are a more lucrative option overall now.

Theres actually a fair amount of stuff I added that is not in this list, because I can't remember what they were!

Cheers,

tokemaster.