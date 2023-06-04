Update 119.6

Hello everyone, we have made fixes to the game

-Important Notice we will be putting a server online for testing server optimization with this we will be moving up a server for this we need all help for this server including, player, server owners, test team and all collaborators

-Fixed, controls area that was opening two tabs at the same time, this made it impossible to reset the controls or change to other buttons after the first change.

-Fixed, change of attack buttons 1 and 2 that was locking the screen to only move vertically or horizontally

-Fixed cosmetic hats, glasses and ears that were not being placed (if the problem still persists check if the option not to show is activated in the settings)

-Corrected Sounds that were being played even with all volumes low, even if they were animals and music from the game

-Corrected Chat overlay above game sub menu and animal information

Informing that some nicknames with special characters can get undefined due to fonts and symbols that steam does not recognize that can cause the game also not recognize them causing some names to get some squares or special characters.

-Fixed the temperature of the animals always showing 0F.

-Fixed group names disappearing on the screen

-Fixed group avatars were not deactivating and appearing even after deactivation

-Removed Leopard climbing from some Rocks as it was causing the leopard climbing bug even after not being on the rock

-Reduced all pets points in armor and attack with this we will be reducing and readjusting all pets points with time to remove and work on a new system

-Added new system for optimization of the game to increase performance and increase slot for players and AI on the servers

-Added TSR system of Unreal engine to optimize the game

-Temporal Super Resolution (TSR) is a platform-independent Temporal Upscaler that allows the Unreal Engine to render beautiful 4K images. The images have a fraction of the cost by amortizing some of the expensive rendering calculations over many frames. It does this by rendering a lower internal resolution than the Temporal Anti-Aliasing Upsampling (TAAU) in Unreal Engine 4 could do.

TSR provides a native high-quality upsampling technique to meet the demands of next-generation games. It realizes the possibilities needed with the fidelity and detail required by Nanite geometry, allowing render frames at much lower resolution to accommodate sufficient performance for Lumen.

The comparison below demonstrates the difference in quality and performance between frames rendered in native 4K and those rendered in 1080p upscaled to 4K. With TSR, it is possible to achieve image quality close to 4K resolution while halving the GPU frame time.

Map

TLVL2

-Fixed lakes and rivers that were missing physics

-Corrected plants viewing distance

-Corrected bushes that were influencing the animals' IK

-Fixed spider trunks that were having problems due to physics of other objects causing spiders to fall under the map

-Fixed complex physics for rock that the animals were floating on

-Fixed lake temperatures that dropped drastically and were giving damage when animals drank water

Animals

-Corrected Animal problem that after holding or grabbing is walking under the lakes

-Modified AI Spawn according to the animal's stage Baby, Juv, sub and Adult

AI Spawn for Carnivores

Baby < Meerkat

Juv < Gazelle Juv

Sub < Gnu Juv

Adult < Gnu Sub

Gradually we will improve and put a spawn list so varying in the species that spawn for carnivores

-Corrected Skins flickering when it rains or when the ship melts and the animal gets wet

Wild Dog

-Fixed inconsistent Elder's Wild Dog jump

-Fixed Wild Dog baby and Juvie not looking up

-Fixed Elder Wild Dog is getting 45 instead of 5

-Corrected the blood that was getting on the bottom instead of the Wild Dog's face

-Fixed Wild Dog not holding Baby and Juv

-Fixed the Cosmetics in the Male and Female Wild Dog that were getting below the animal

-Adjusted Wild Dog sprint speed

-Corrected changing hides on animals injected by bots and admins

-Fixed invitations from the Wild to the babys and Juvie.

Hippopotamus

-Fixed recognition location of lake physics that was causing Hippos to lose oxygen at the water surface

-Fixed Babys and Juvie not being able to eat grasses and elephant grass

Fixed Hippo lying

Leopard

-Adjusted weight of adult Leopard that was being caught by Wild Dog

-Fixed sound when eating

Fixed Leopard's leg and stomach increase in size when trotting -Fixed

Lion

-Fixed screen lock after changing attack 1 and 2 thus causing only vertical and horizontal movements

-Fixed lioness growth stage loss from sub adult lioness

-Fixed lioness attack delay

Shoe Spout

-Corrected Stamina that suddenly stops recovering

-Fixed adult growth shrinking size

-Fixed Shoe Beak not looking up in baby stage

-Fixed Shoe Beak damage

-Fixed Invitation from bird's nest

Crocodile

-Fixed recognition location of lake physics that was causing the Crocodile to lose oxygen at the water surface

-Fixed carcass flying when crocodile sniffs

Hyena

-Corrected hyena being able to hold leopard Sub-Adult, adult and elder

Zebra

-Fixed not being able to move after getting up

-Fixed Zebra's attack delay

-Fixed Zebra's grazing

-Corrected Zebra's rotation when walking, trotting and running

