PongBreak update for 4 June 2023

Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have disabled the tutorial while it gets re-worked to match the new mechanics.
  • We have disabled 'PowerVector' controls for the time being. This is because the dual movement introduced in the previous update is going to become the standard control scheme. 'PowerVector' will return in the future as an option in settings called 'Classic controls'.
  • Some housekeeping

