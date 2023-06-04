Update 25 - Will that puddle damage me?

Hi,
This update contains some eagerly awaited QOL improvements.
- Puddles, e.g. poison, fire & acid, will have an outline in the player's color. If there's no outline, it's dangerous.
- The Shop button in the main menu will have a number indicating how many new items arrived. Note that, if you sell something from the Stash, it's added to the number on the button. If there's more than 9 new items, a "+" will be shown.
- Mini bosses now have a yellow light surrounding them to make them more visible.
- Pressing "T" in-game will switch the game tips on or off and actually remember this setting, even if you exit the game.
Till later,
André
Changed files in this update