Fantasy Survivors update for 4 June 2023

Update 25 - Will that puddle damage me?

Update 25 - Will that puddle damage me?

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

This update contains some eagerly awaited QOL improvements.

  • Puddles, e.g. poison, fire & acid, will have an outline in the player's color. If there's no outline, it's dangerous.
  • The Shop button in the main menu will have a number indicating how many new items arrived. Note that, if you sell something from the Stash, it's added to the number on the button. If there's more than 9 new items, a "+" will be shown.
  • Mini bosses now have a yellow light surrounding them to make them more visible.
  • Pressing "T" in-game will switch the game tips on or off and actually remember this setting, even if you exit the game.

Till later,
André

