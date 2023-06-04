 Skip to content

Unbearable update for 4 June 2023

Adjustments and fixes in the AI.

Build 11391569

After the last update your partner received a great improvement, with which she is now able to eliminate all enemies on his own, in this update that is adjusted so that it is not so easy for her to kill enemies and they are fairer battles.

In addition, the error that caused some enemies to not attack or do their behavior as they should have been corrected.

-Both friendly and enemy AI are considerably improved.

  • The volume of the music is increased by default, since it was not perceptible in several scenes and new tracks are added at precise moments to improve the atmosphere.

  • The error that made the menu when picking up an object not close properly has been corrected, in addition to adding multiple buttons to close it.

Changed files in this update

