Space Simulation Toolkit update for 4 June 2023

v0.7.0.0 - Protobiome 2: DNA

Share · View all patches · Build 11391562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- Protobiome 2: DNA

new fractal tree based genome for the creatures for really complex mutations and evolution

- Multipole reception for creatures

reception now is optimized for up to millions of individual creatures

- Simulation size up to 12.8M particles

support for the new RTX 3000, RTX 4000 series of nVidia GPU. old limit was about 800K particles for RTX 2000 series

- new Gravity Ring scene

basic gravity scene of the moons formation

- experimental command line flag to force higher gpu level (sst.exe --level 1-16)

now you can try to run any simulation size on your GPU (out of memory errors and freezes is possible)

