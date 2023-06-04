 Skip to content

DESORDRE update for 4 June 2023

Version 1.0.9

In update 1.0.5, a fix was made to prevent the abuse/glitch of momentum, but I hadn't taken into consideration certain other portal placements like those at 45 degrees, which especially prevented jumps in room 15. This has now been corrected.

