Voxel Creator v1.1 includes re-designed and streamlined menus, as well as minor bug fixes.

A layer menu has been added to list and easily select the objects in your scene.

Creations now have a preview icon to make sorting through them easier!

(Note: preview icons are generated when a creation is saved, so you will need to reload and re-save older creations in order for the icon to generate.)