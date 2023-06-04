Version 1.5.0 - Foundation for Steam Workshop implementation

Greetings fellow researchers,

this is part 1 of this major effort to integrate the Steam Workshop into SCP: Observer. I have spent the last few weeks reworking some key systems to allow for an "easy" implementation of the Steam Workshop in the coming weeks.

Since many key systems have been changed, there may be some new bugs that I haven't found yet. If you find a bug I would be very grateful if you could report it.

More about the Steam Workshop implementation can be found after the changelist.

Full changelist

The biggest changes were made in the background, where the player will not notice any difference. Nevertheless, there are still some new interesting changes.

Revised the Custom Scenario menu ui

Added a difficulty selection to the Custom Scenario

Removed hard mode

Revised some post processing effects

Added a glitch effect to the security camera ui

Other minor bugfixes and changes

About the new difficulty selection. The difficulty level determines how much additional power will be consumed and how many server outages will occur during the scenario.

Steam Workshop

Before I begin, I want to point out that most of this is still experimental and subject to change.

I assume that most of you know what Steam Workshop is. Basically, players can upload the content they create and other players can download and play it.

To start off, I am planning 2 things that the workshop will support. The first thing will allow players to create their own scenario and the second thing will allow players to upload their own models for the SCPs.

Create custom maps

Creating your own scenario is handled by a "Scenario Creator" within the game itself. I haven't tried this yet, but the bottom line is that players can place rooms from both the heavy and light containment zones and create their own map that way. Players can also choose which SCP they want in the scenario and place nodes (waypoints) for them. These maps are initially saved locally and can be uploaded to the Steam Workshop if needed.

To make things even more interesting, I would also like to add variants of the security room with 1, 3 and 4 entrances.

Other players can then download these maps from the Steam Workshop and once downloaded they will appear in the custom scenario selection window (currently there are only the two official scenarios created by me).

SCP model change

On the second point, there is not much to say yet, but I think it would be good to change the model for the SCPs.

Thanks for reading. I have no idea how long it will take, but if you are interested I will post regular updates on my Discord.