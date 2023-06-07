Update Notes - Midland Main Line, Linke Rhinestrecke, BRO and More! - 7th June

Good morning everyone,

Today we have a mighty list of changes that will be coming for Midland Main Line, Linke Rheinstrecke, Breme-Oldenburg, Peak Forest, as well as additional changes to Isle of Wight: Ryde-Shanklin, West Cornwall Local, Arosalinie, Luzern-Sursee, Main-Spessart Bahn and the 1938 Tube Stock!

Note: We're still finalising the full list of changes for MML, these will be updated on this article, and this message will be removed once they are all included.

Headliners

Full Changelog

Core

[XSS] Removed large black objects appearing in the sky – Aliens don’t invade TSW until 2177

[X1X/XSS/XSX] Xbox memory improvements (Saving ~112MB)

Midland Main Line

Timetable

Added 89 HST services, particularly between Derby <-> Leicester

Added 20 Ivanhoe services between Leicester <-> Nottingham, including 3 freight services

Added ROG service from Derby -> Leicester dragging the Blue Class 387.

Re-enabled ROG and Class 375 Blue service

Re-enabled Toton HL-> Leicester Aggregate freight service

Updated Class 66 railtour to use SEH Class 66 instead of RHTT

Improvements

Derby Roundhouse replaced by Derby station with new models and textures.

NPCs will now spawn at East Midlands Parkway

Lamps no longer clipping into the wall at Derby station

Added missing track point blades coming out of the tunnel before East Midlands Parkway

Adjusted platform height at Syston station

Fixed hedge materials displaying incorrectly

Fixed holes in the scenery at Derby station - Talk about mind the gap!

Fixed a gap in Leicester footbridge.

Activated AWS ramp for signal just north of Beeston station.

Passengers will no longer get stuck in the ground before boarding a train at Loughborough

Fixed a crash starting the ‘Set Pieces’ scenario.

Fixed missing ‘set junction’ objectives on the ‘Set Pieces’ scenario.

Fixed conflicting speed limit information around curve at Long Eaton and before East Midlands Parkway from Nottingham

Rain/snow should no longer clip ends of Redhill tunnel

Fixed posters clipping into fences at East Midlands Parkway

Fixed flowerpots attachment to fences at Long Eaton station

Shelters at East Midlands Parkway will no longer change size when moving away.

Removed snow build-up appearing on platform 1 at East Midlands Parkway

Fixed floating assets around platforms near Barrow Under Soar and Nottingham.

Fixed issues with passengers getting stuck or floating at Nottingham station

Renamed text above lounge on platform 7 at Derby to read “EMT Lounge”

Achieving a gold medal on ‘5D90 Derby Etches Park’ will now correctly display on the menu

Fixed text at the end of ‘The Night Train’ scenario from disappearing quickly

Fixed Nottingham station platform number signage with correct numbers

Redesigned Sawley level crossing to be more natural, added angled crossing plate

Removed short 90mph section when leaving Nottingham station

Additional

Fixed various collision errors and clipping across all stations and along the route.

Fixed various camera clipping issues – players can no longer fly through iconic buildings.

Corrected various spelling errors

Class 158

Window wipers now properly clear rain/snow.

Cab gauges will now be visible if instrument lights are inactive or when in direct sunlight.

Adjusted Vigilance penalty and pedal emergency timers to align with real-life setups.

Added Glass Breaking to the Vigilance Isolation, and Traction Isolation switches, also changed the switches to be toggleable.

Allowed gangway door to be opened from opposite cab of two coupled units.

Added a set to set the Reverser to “Off” in the tutorial.

Added animations and a toggle to Clipboard light switch.

Prevented players form being able to click the front coupler in external views.

Implemented Fault Lamp Test - When button is pressed the Engine Stop and both Transmission Fault lights are illuminated.

Additional various fixes and improvements to the BR 158-2

Fixed Class 158 Head/Tail light mimic panel to display marker lights as intended

Corrected coupler button logic (to establish jumper cable connection the "Couple" button has to be pressed with reverser in Neutral)

Taillights are now correctly red.

Removed ability to interact with the second man’s seat window through the front cab door

Fixed AI trains so they can couple without issue

Train should work as expected when taking over from the AI after being previously coupled

Ensured that all guard panel buttons are clickable, and that buzzer has audio.

Starting engine with "Aux lights" extinguished will not trip Alternator Excitation

Ensured local control only shuts off the local engine and the engine can be restarted by pressing Engine Start

Fixed issue preventing sanding to never be applied on rear coach

Fixed Blue Door light to stay illuminated until all doors in the consist are closed and interlocked

Adjusted platform height at Syston station

Various fixes to audio

Class 43 HST

You can now sit in passenger seats once again

Fixed ‘Not Quite Awake’ scenario to now start with the HST's reverser facing "Forward"

Fixed issue where doors appeared open after closing them from a distance

Fixed gangway doors to correctly display “Open/Closed”

Linke Rheinstrecke

Gameplay

Chapter 8: Alternating Current will now have a BR 110 loco at one end (Service RE3444)

Fixed multiple red signals outside of Koblenz station that were preventing progress in services and Journey mode.

Fixed Signal sequencing at Mainz station

BR 103 window wipers will now behave correctly

Vehicles will now correctly stop at level crossings.

SIFA on BR110 is now audible on outside camera

Headlights on n-Wagens will now correctly illuminate surroundings.

Improvements to DB Shimmns-u 708 and DB Tadgs 959 physics and brakes, ensuring trains are capable of departing and can stop within a reasonable distance.

Route Art

Added OHLE in the ‘Cold Steel’ BR 110 scenario

Improved visuals for trees across all seasons to prevent them appearing grey and popping into colour on approach.

Improved snow-build up appearing across the landscape and not over roads.

Fixed position of platform end signal box at Koblenz station.

Fixed missing collision to various fences across the route

Fixed area where grass texture cut through a main road.

Fixed signs clipping in station at Boppard Bad Salzig

[PS5] Fixed an issue that caused many areas of the environment to have a chequered texture.

UI & Menus

Added missing full stop to the “St. Goar” station name

Fixed blank options from appearing in Scenario Planner

Fixes to subtitled text in the 'Bnrdzf 463 n-Wagen Introduction' Training Module.

Fixed incorrectly localised PIS on the side of IC coaches.

Note: physics improvements to the BR 103 will come at a later date.



Bremen-Oldenburg

Improvements to Brake Pipe phyiscs on the Tadgs 959, Habbiins and Laaers

Voiceover and Subtitles will now correctly match in the BR 110 Training Module for French and German languages.

Fixed subtitle error in BR 463 Tutorial

Fixed ‘Load passengers’ objective to be completable in the BR110 Introduction

Fixes to the BR 103 Introduction when operating the door via D-pad or Analog Focus

Added missing speed reduction on approach to Bremen Neustadt

Mastery Tile will correctly show as available once the player has earned it.

Vorsignals will behave correctly on Sh1 and Hp2

BR 110

Improvements to the BR 110 passenger doors functionality.

Fixed BR110 SIFA audio not being played outside when activated from the menu

Window wipers will work as expected

Corrected intensity of headlights for the BR110 and n-Wagens

BR Press 155

Adjusted Tap Changer notch up/down time according to real world data

Tuned brakeforce, pressure and general brake physics to be more prototypical

BR 425

Fixed throttle movement lag on BR 425

BR 463

Improvements to the interior model in the cab.

Peak Forest

LMS 4F

Turned down the volume of the safety valve to match 8F and Jubilee

Isle Of Wight: Ryde-Shanklin

Class 483

Added emergency brake that can be toggled with backspace ‘-‘.

Animated guard panel buttons and increased button size to make them easier to click

Speedometer should correctly match the speed shown on the HUD.

Train will correctly load passengers after saving and reloading from the menu

Fixed HUD display swapping Brake Cylinder and Main Res

Headlights should function correctly on AI services

Driver seat is folded down by default when starting a service.

Reduced hitbox of gangway door to prevent it getting in the way.

Added collisions to passenger seats to prevent walking through them.

You can no longer flip up the driver’s seat while sat in it.

Sliding shoes will now properly contact the third rail.

Removed guard panel cameras.

Adjusted internal weather sounds.

Reduced volume of door warning audio.

Implemented guard buzzer audio.

Improved footstep audio

Fixed entrance and exit animations when climbing aboard.

Fixed animations for the guard's door open and close buttons.

West Cornwall Local

Removed chance for player to escape the world at St Austell Station (no fourth-wall breaking here!)

Updated footstep audio at St Erth station

Updated draw distance for tunnel and crossing at Truro station – passengers should also no longer clip onto the road as much

Class 150

Adjusted fuel position on Class 150

Added wheel sparking effect, plus water and snow kick-up effects

Increased revs when starting train in Notch 3, dropping down when torque converter is filled – this is mainly an audio improvement

Class 37/5

Class 37/5 headlights will now correctly illuminate surroundings.

Main-Spessart Bahn

BR 204

Fixed ‘Release Brake’ objective in training module, allowing it to be completed.

Added Walkie-talkie model to front of cab which is used to contact signaller.

Added fuel caps and refueling setup.

Increased strength of headlights, and also warmed the colour slightly.

Manual wipers will now correctly clear rain & snow on windows.

Removed duplicated BR 204 in the service listing.

Two 204s now couple closer together.

Throttle power notches 4,5 and 6 will now do something (notches 1,2 and 3 power reduced)

Fixed Full-service brake to correctly display.

Fixed HUD brake% to match the output shown on the level.

PZB should now appear on the HUD as well as the dashboard lights.

Changed SIFA warning from bleep to “Sifa, Sifa” audio.

Adjustments to cab audio, including PZB beeper volume.

Reduced sensitivity of reverser control.

Various adjustments to brake physics.

Added Rail Driver support.

Arosaline

Added Resume Last Played image.

GE 4/4

Updated running audio, flange audio, and whistle audio – also, whistle/horn volume will now correctly decrease as the camera moves away

Improved wiper audio panning, and fixed external audio for wipers

Fixed snow effect artefacts on the front window

Fixed clock in cab 2 to no longer be blank

Improvement to headlights

Improved animation of Master Key turning

Added wheel sparking effects, and water and snow kick-up

Luzern-Sursee

RABe 523

Rounded timetable to nearest minute

1938 Tube Stock