Update Notes - Midland Main Line, Linke Rhinestrecke, BRO and More! - 7th June

Today we have a mighty list of changes that will be coming for Midland Main Line, Linke Rheinstrecke, Breme-Oldenburg, Peak Forest, as well as additional changes to Isle of Wight: Ryde-Shanklin, West Cornwall Local, Arosalinie, Luzern-Sursee, Main-Spessart Bahn and the 1938 Tube Stock!
Note: We're still finalising the full list of changes for MML, these will be updated on this article, and this message will be removed once they are all included.
Headliners
Midland Main line
Full host of improvements, including an environment and scenery sweep, adjusting clipping objects and collisions, new timetabled freight services (listed below) and a range of various gameplay fixes.
- Added 89 HST services, particularly between Derby <-> Leicester
- Added 20 Ivanhoe services between Leicester <-> Nottingham, including 3 freight services
- Added ROG service from Derby -> Leicester dragging the Blue Class 375.
- Re-enabled ROG and Class 375 Blue service
- Re-enabled Toton HL -> Leicester Aggregate freight service
- Updated Class 66 railtour to use SEH Class 66 instead of RHTT
- Linke Rheinstrecke
- BR 103 window wipers will now behave correctly
- Vehicles will now correctly stop at level crossings.
- Added OHLE in the ‘Cold Steel’ BR 110 scenario
- Improved visuals for trees across all seasons to prevent them appearing grey and popping into colour on approach.
Full Changelog
Core
- [XSS] Removed large black objects appearing in the sky – Aliens don’t invade TSW until 2177
- [X1X/XSS/XSX] Xbox memory improvements (Saving ~112MB)
Midland Main Line
These notes are not fully written up just yet - we will be updating them retroactively after this post.
Timetable
Improvements
- Derby Roundhouse replaced by Derby station with new models and textures.
- NPCs will now spawn at East Midlands Parkway
- Lamps no longer clipping into the wall at Derby station
- Added missing track point blades coming out of the tunnel before East Midlands Parkway
- Adjusted platform height at Syston station
- Fixed hedge materials displaying incorrectly
- Fixed holes in the scenery at Derby station - Talk about mind the gap!
- Fixed a gap in Leicester footbridge.
- Activated AWS ramp for signal just north of Beeston station.
- Passengers will no longer get stuck in the ground before boarding a train at Loughborough
- Fixed a crash starting the ‘Set Pieces’ scenario.
- Fixed missing ‘set junction’ objectives on the ‘Set Pieces’ scenario.
- Fixed conflicting speed limit information around curve at Long Eaton and before East Midlands Parkway from Nottingham
- Rain/snow should no longer clip ends of Redhill tunnel
- Fixed posters clipping into fences at East Midlands Parkway
- Fixed flowerpots attachment to fences at Long Eaton station
- Shelters at East Midlands Parkway will no longer change size when moving away.
- Removed snow build-up appearing on platform 1 at East Midlands Parkway
- Fixed floating assets around platforms near Barrow Under Soar and Nottingham.
- Fixed issues with passengers getting stuck or floating at Nottingham station
- Renamed text above lounge on platform 7 at Derby to read “EMT Lounge”
- Achieving a gold medal on ‘5D90 Derby Etches Park’ will now correctly display on the menu
- Fixed text at the end of ‘The Night Train’ scenario from disappearing quickly
- Fixed Nottingham station platform number signage with correct numbers
- Redesigned Sawley level crossing to be more natural, added angled crossing plate
- Removed short 90mph section when leaving Nottingham station
Additional
- Fixed various collision errors and clipping across all stations and along the route.
- Fixed various camera clipping issues – players can no longer fly through iconic buildings.
- Corrected various spelling errors
Class 158
- Window wipers now properly clear rain/snow.
- Cab gauges will now be visible if instrument lights are inactive or when in direct sunlight.
- Adjusted Vigilance penalty and pedal emergency timers to align with real-life setups.
- Added Glass Breaking to the Vigilance Isolation, and Traction Isolation switches, also changed the switches to be toggleable.
- Allowed gangway door to be opened from opposite cab of two coupled units.
- Added a set to set the Reverser to “Off” in the tutorial.
- Added animations and a toggle to Clipboard light switch.
- Prevented players form being able to click the front coupler in external views.
- Implemented Fault Lamp Test - When button is pressed the Engine Stop and both Transmission Fault lights are illuminated.
- Additional various fixes and improvements to the BR 158-2
- Fixed Class 158 Head/Tail light mimic panel to display marker lights as intended
- Corrected coupler button logic (to establish jumper cable connection the "Couple" button has to be pressed with reverser in Neutral)
- Taillights are now correctly red.
- Removed ability to interact with the second man’s seat window through the front cab door
- Fixed AI trains so they can couple without issue
- Train should work as expected when taking over from the AI after being previously coupled
- Ensured that all guard panel buttons are clickable, and that buzzer has audio.
- Starting engine with "Aux lights" extinguished will not trip Alternator Excitation
- Ensured local control only shuts off the local engine and the engine can be restarted by pressing Engine Start
- Fixed issue preventing sanding to never be applied on rear coach
- Fixed Blue Door light to stay illuminated until all doors in the consist are closed and interlocked
- Adjusted platform height at Syston station
- Various fixes to audio
Class 43 HST
- You can now sit in passenger seats once again
- Fixed ‘Not Quite Awake’ scenario to now start with the HST's reverser facing "Forward"
- Fixed issue where doors appeared open after closing them from a distance
- Fixed gangway doors to correctly display “Open/Closed”
Linke Rheinstrecke
Gameplay
- Chapter 8: Alternating Current will now have a BR 110 loco at one end (Service RE3444)
- Fixed multiple red signals outside of Koblenz station that were preventing progress in services and Journey mode.
- Fixed Signal sequencing at Mainz station
- BR 103 window wipers will now behave correctly
- Vehicles will now correctly stop at level crossings.
- SIFA on BR110 is now audible on outside camera
- Headlights on n-Wagens will now correctly illuminate surroundings.
- Improvements to DB Shimmns-u 708 and DB Tadgs 959 physics and brakes, ensuring trains are capable of departing and can stop within a reasonable distance.
Route Art
- Added OHLE in the ‘Cold Steel’ BR 110 scenario
- Improved visuals for trees across all seasons to prevent them appearing grey and popping into colour on approach.
- Improved snow-build up appearing across the landscape and not over roads.
- Fixed position of platform end signal box at Koblenz station.
- Fixed missing collision to various fences across the route
- Fixed area where grass texture cut through a main road.
- Fixed signs clipping in station at Boppard Bad Salzig
- [PS5] Fixed an issue that caused many areas of the environment to have a chequered texture.
UI & Menus
- Added missing full stop to the “St. Goar” station name
- Fixed blank options from appearing in Scenario Planner
- Fixes to subtitled text in the 'Bnrdzf 463 n-Wagen Introduction' Training Module.
- Fixed incorrectly localised PIS on the side of IC coaches.
Note: physics improvements to the BR 103 will come at a later date.
Bremen-Oldenburg
- Improvements to Brake Pipe phyiscs on the Tadgs 959, Habbiins and Laaers
- Voiceover and Subtitles will now correctly match in the BR 110 Training Module for French and German languages.
- Fixed subtitle error in BR 463 Tutorial
- Fixed ‘Load passengers’ objective to be completable in the BR110 Introduction
- Fixes to the BR 103 Introduction when operating the door via D-pad or Analog Focus
- Added missing speed reduction on approach to Bremen Neustadt
- Mastery Tile will correctly show as available once the player has earned it.
- Vorsignals will behave correctly on Sh1 and Hp2
BR 110
- Improvements to the BR 110 passenger doors functionality.
- Fixed BR110 SIFA audio not being played outside when activated from the menu
- Window wipers will work as expected
- Corrected intensity of headlights for the BR110 and n-Wagens
BR Press 155
- Adjusted Tap Changer notch up/down time according to real world data
- Tuned brakeforce, pressure and general brake physics to be more prototypical
BR 425
- Fixed throttle movement lag on BR 425
BR 463
- Improvements to the interior model in the cab.
Peak Forest
LMS 4F
- Turned down the volume of the safety valve to match 8F and Jubilee
Isle Of Wight: Ryde-Shanklin
Class 483
- Added emergency brake that can be toggled with backspace ‘-‘.
- Animated guard panel buttons and increased button size to make them easier to click
- Speedometer should correctly match the speed shown on the HUD.
- Train will correctly load passengers after saving and reloading from the menu
- Fixed HUD display swapping Brake Cylinder and Main Res
- Headlights should function correctly on AI services
- Driver seat is folded down by default when starting a service.
- Reduced hitbox of gangway door to prevent it getting in the way.
- Added collisions to passenger seats to prevent walking through them.
- You can no longer flip up the driver’s seat while sat in it.
- Sliding shoes will now properly contact the third rail.
- Removed guard panel cameras.
- Adjusted internal weather sounds.
- Reduced volume of door warning audio.
- Implemented guard buzzer audio.
- Improved footstep audio
- Fixed entrance and exit animations when climbing aboard.
- Fixed animations for the guard's door open and close buttons.
West Cornwall Local
- Removed chance for player to escape the world at St Austell Station (no fourth-wall breaking here!)
- Updated footstep audio at St Erth station
- Updated draw distance for tunnel and crossing at Truro station – passengers should also no longer clip onto the road as much
Class 150
- Adjusted fuel position on Class 150
- Added wheel sparking effect, plus water and snow kick-up effects
- Increased revs when starting train in Notch 3, dropping down when torque converter is filled – this is mainly an audio improvement
Class 37/5
- Class 37/5 headlights will now correctly illuminate surroundings.
Main-Spessart Bahn
BR 204
- Fixed ‘Release Brake’ objective in training module, allowing it to be completed.
- Added Walkie-talkie model to front of cab which is used to contact signaller.
- Added fuel caps and refueling setup.
- Increased strength of headlights, and also warmed the colour slightly.
- Manual wipers will now correctly clear rain & snow on windows.
- Removed duplicated BR 204 in the service listing.
- Two 204s now couple closer together.
- Throttle power notches 4,5 and 6 will now do something (notches 1,2 and 3 power reduced)
- Fixed Full-service brake to correctly display.
- Fixed HUD brake% to match the output shown on the level.
- PZB should now appear on the HUD as well as the dashboard lights.
- Changed SIFA warning from bleep to “Sifa, Sifa” audio.
- Adjustments to cab audio, including PZB beeper volume.
- Reduced sensitivity of reverser control.
- Various adjustments to brake physics.
- Added Rail Driver support.
Arosaline
- Added Resume Last Played image.
GE 4/4
- Updated running audio, flange audio, and whistle audio – also, whistle/horn volume will now correctly decrease as the camera moves away
- Improved wiper audio panning, and fixed external audio for wipers
- Fixed snow effect artefacts on the front window
- Fixed clock in cab 2 to no longer be blank
- Improvement to headlights
- Improved animation of Master Key turning
- Added wheel sparking effects, and water and snow kick-up
Luzern-Sursee
RABe 523
- Rounded timetable to nearest minute
1938 Tube Stock
- Improved running audio when coasting
- Tweaked audio for battery, running, and traction motor
- Headlights should now always turn on
- AI drivers should now be sat in their seats (time to rest those sore feet!)
- AI trains should now have passenger lights on, with lighting adjusted in AI trains
- Passengers should now correctly sit down, without piling on top of each other
- Fixed animations for guard panel buttons, with a second button added to open doors
- Guard buzzer functionality added
- Increase of cab light brightness and headlight brightness
- Added wheel spark effects
- Improved handbrake animation
- Doors can no longer be opened whilst the train is in motion
- Wiper buttons should now be operational with the gamepad
- Driving across gaps in third rail should no longer result in you losing power
