 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Atmocity update for 4 June 2023

0.864 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 11391344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Small update is live! Here's what's new:

0.863 -> 0.864

  • Increased small police department output.

  • Increased the distance at which monorails can be placed without blocks nearby.

  • Made bus stations and tram stations rotatable.

  • Correctional facility added to priority buildings (gets resources first).

  • Buildings unlocked by reaching population mile stones now stay unlocked even if population later drops below requirement.

  • Added new monorail station variant.

  • Fixed incorrect service output of density 4 upper class 4x4 commerce.

  • Fixed missing reference to Museum of tradition in building table (made building go missing when loading city).

  • Fixed at home tourism program also enabling capped taxi fares policy.

  • Fixed missing cost for water and electricity rationing policies.

  • Fixed missing 3x3 commercial building materials missing in day/night manager.

  • Fixed credits overflow in display space.

  • Fixed missing population happiness icon in status bar.

There'll be another update sometime next week adding in the remaining 3x3 commercial buildings and with continued UI work.

Changed files in this update

Atmocity Win64 Depot 779381
  • Loading history…
Atmocity Win32 Depot 779382
  • Loading history…
Atmocity Linux Depot 779383
  • Loading history…
Atmocity Mac Depot 779384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link