0.864 is live!

Hello!
Small update is live! Here's what's new:
0.863 -> 0.864
-
Increased small police department output.
-
Increased the distance at which monorails can be placed without blocks nearby.
-
Made bus stations and tram stations rotatable.
-
Correctional facility added to priority buildings (gets resources first).
-
Buildings unlocked by reaching population mile stones now stay unlocked even if population later drops below requirement.
-
Added new monorail station variant.
-
Fixed incorrect service output of density 4 upper class 4x4 commerce.
-
Fixed missing reference to Museum of tradition in building table (made building go missing when loading city).
-
Fixed at home tourism program also enabling capped taxi fares policy.
-
Fixed missing cost for water and electricity rationing policies.
-
Fixed missing 3x3 commercial building materials missing in day/night manager.
-
Fixed credits overflow in display space.
-
Fixed missing population happiness icon in status bar.
There'll be another update sometime next week adding in the remaining 3x3 commercial buildings and with continued UI work.
Changed files in this update