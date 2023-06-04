CONSORTIUM Remastered BETA v0.1.25

(SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Ugh, the C3800 Defense Lasers are still not showing up in packaged builds. It is taking a long time to debug and a fix is still not ready for this build. The gameplay fully works, you’re all just not SEEING the laser beam yet. Developing…)

FLATSCREEN MODE ONLY:

Added max height to the drop down settings and if exceeded shows a scroll bar to scroll the items. Supports controller. This fixes the resolutions setting.

Fixed selecting the back button on the save / restore screen with controller if there was no previous or autosave (rare case?)

also auto scrolling drop down boxes to the current item for non-controller as well (just nice to have)

removed the number grouping on resolution values

Back by popular demand, chair spinning! The player can now use the right / left movement keys to rotate in rotating chairs (K15s office and Briefing). When exiting the chair will rotate back to neutral before letting the player out.

-Player fall damage is properly simulated now.

-X/Y falling damage disabled for now

FIXES:

-Fixed (for real this time) issue with Info Console images not showing up. To see an example article with multiple images, search for “sinn”...

-Added player blocking in the cockpit seat areas

-Fixed the timing on reactivating the cockpit seat buttons so you cannot press the button while leaving the seat

-Fixed the universe log death damage type output

-Fixed the test VT editor level not having a way to exit play test mode

-Fixed another bug preventing signal texts from showing

-Fixed VT editor level items (weapons and such from baddies) not getting cleaned up when the level ends.

-Fixed the close menu for the bishop HUD not being available in VR mode where it is needed

TWEAKS:

Made the background of the Info Console not solid black, but still dim

IMPROVEMENTS:

-Can now find J.W. somewhere. (http://johnwilconson.com)

VIRTUAL TRAINER:

-VT CivDef Level 3: Improvements to environment, cover and platform control logic. New "dynamic pulsing " material for most of world. Civilian respawning logic cleaned up, platform to exit booth now turns off when not near it. More optimization.

-Major VT Civilian AI and interface overhaul: Can now use V.O.I.C.E. to command civilians to stay, follow you, run for the exit or run for cover. Civilians can be healed to keep them alive. If civilians are hurt and have a threat and are within 5000 units of a hiding spot they will head there.

-Brand new Virtual Trainer mode: “USER SCENARIOS” “randomizer” mode. This is to be composed opf levels made by users of the VT Editor. Anyone can soon request a level they make with the VT editor be considered for the official list for all to play! The very first (challenging) User Scenario can be found and played right now, but an empty level will also occasionally come up. Developing…

-General improvements to conversation options and choreography in various spots in the last half of the narrative.

-Dream landscapes polished up, have consistent theme and progression now.

-Lounge “weather screen” image properly finished up.

-Added missing electrocution and zapping sounds to the tazer

-C3800 Zenlil Defense: Fighters now can take up 1 second total of laser fire before exploding. Aiming/targetting cleaned up. Still a few known issues, this will still be receiving more polish. Developing…